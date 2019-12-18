|
|
CUNNINGHAM Bernard Robert "Bernie" Late of Taree and formerly of Sutherland Shire, Passed away peacefully on Saturday 14th December 2019.
Aged 82 years
Former husband of Marion. Loving father of Theresa & Tony and Matthew & Sarah. Will be dearly missed by his sisters June, Irene and brother Raymond. A special man in the lives of all his extended family and friends.
The relatives and friends of the late Bernie Cunningham are respectfully invited to attend his Memorial Service in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Sundara Close Taree, commencing at 11.00 am on Friday 20th December.
Published in Manning River Times on Dec. 18, 2019