Home
Services
Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard CUNNINGHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Robert "Bernie" CUNNINGHAM

Add a Memory
Bernard Robert "Bernie" CUNNINGHAM Notice
CUNNINGHAM Bernard Robert "Bernie" Late of Taree and formerly of Sutherland Shire, Passed away peacefully on Saturday 14th December 2019.



Aged 82 years



Former husband of Marion. Loving father of Theresa & Tony and Matthew & Sarah. Will be dearly missed by his sisters June, Irene and brother Raymond. A special man in the lives of all his extended family and friends.



The relatives and friends of the late Bernie Cunningham are respectfully invited to attend his Memorial Service in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Sundara Close Taree, commencing at 11.00 am on Friday 20th December.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -