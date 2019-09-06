|
|
DELANDRE Barbara Late of Banyula Lodge, Old Bar. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 1st September 2019.
Aged 82 years
Beloved wife of George(dec).
Loving mother of Sean.
Cherished Grandma of Jacob and Briana.
Will be dearly missed by all her extended family and friends.
Barbara's Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, commencing at 2.00pm on Monday 9th September.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Legacy would be warmly appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on Sept. 6, 2019