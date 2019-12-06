|
Cox Anthony Philip Edward 'Phil' 31/12/1932-26/11/2019 AGED 86 YEARS Late of Taree. Loving husband of Elaine. Cherished father of Tania, Philippa and Paul. Adored Granddad of Jessica, Ellena, Emily and Reece. Loved brother and brother in law of Anita and Roy (dec) Latimore, Marina 'Maccie' (dec) and Ronnie Cross. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Phil's funeral service to be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Winter St, Tinonee on Monday 9th December 2019 commencing at 11am, for private cremation. 79 Pulteney St, Taree 02 6552 1060
Published in Manning River Times on Dec. 6, 2019