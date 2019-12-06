Home
Services
Hutchinson Family Funerals
79 Pultney Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
(02) 6552 1060
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St Luke's Anglican Church
Winter St
Tinonee
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony COX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Philip Edward "Phil" COX


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Anthony Philip Edward "Phil" COX Notice
Cox Anthony Philip Edward 'Phil' 31/12/1932-26/11/2019 AGED 86 YEARS Late of Taree. Loving husband of Elaine. Cherished father of Tania, Philippa and Paul. Adored Granddad of Jessica, Ellena, Emily and Reece. Loved brother and brother in law of Anita and Roy (dec) Latimore, Marina 'Maccie' (dec) and Ronnie Cross. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Phil's funeral service to be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Winter St, Tinonee on Monday 9th December 2019 commencing at 11am, for private cremation. 79 Pulteney St, Taree 02 6552 1060



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -