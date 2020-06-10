|
|
BAKER Anthony Joseph "Tony"
Late of Wingham.
Passed away peacefully on 3rd June 2020.
Aged 79 years
Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Mark and Sylvie, Tim and Karen, Janet and Tony and Paulette & Tony. Cherished Pa to Dylan, Nick, Daniel, Chloe, Flynn, Thomas, Kelly and G-Pa to his great grandchildren Zack, Xander and Kane. Tony will be sadly missed by his many family and friends.
The relatives and friends of Tony Baker are respectfully informed of his passing. A private family Funeral Service has been held.
Published in Manning River Times on June 10, 2020