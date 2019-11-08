|
CARLYLE Alan Alwyn Late of Wingham. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 6th November 2019. AGED 95 YEARS Beloved husband of Claire (dec). Much loved father of John & Judy and David & Gail. Devoted Pa to Tanya, Erika, Britt, Sam & Bella. Great Pa of Imagion, Nixon, Liam, Lachie & Isla. Will be dearly missed by brother Neville. A special man in the lives of all his extended family and friends. Alan's Funeral Service will be held at St Andrews, Presbyterian Church, Moon Street, Wingham, commencing at 10.00am on Tuesday 12th November prior to his Private Family Interment in the Wingham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Legacy would be gratefully appreciated. RSL Sub-Branch Members and Ex-Service Persons are warmly invited to attend.
Published in Manning River Times on Nov. 8, 2019