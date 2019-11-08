Home
Services
Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan CARLYLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Alwyn CARLYLE

Add a Memory
Alan Alwyn CARLYLE Notice
CARLYLE Alan Alwyn Late of Wingham. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 6th November 2019. AGED 95 YEARS Beloved husband of Claire (dec). Much loved father of John & Judy and David & Gail. Devoted Pa to Tanya, Erika, Britt, Sam & Bella. Great Pa of Imagion, Nixon, Liam, Lachie & Isla. Will be dearly missed by brother Neville. A special man in the lives of all his extended family and friends. Alan's Funeral Service will be held at St Andrews, Presbyterian Church, Moon Street, Wingham, commencing at 10.00am on Tuesday 12th November prior to his Private Family Interment in the Wingham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Legacy would be gratefully appreciated. RSL Sub-Branch Members and Ex-Service Persons are warmly invited to attend.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -