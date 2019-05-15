Home
Yvonne Joyce "Von" RATCLIFFE

RATCLIFFE Yvonne Joyce "Von" Late of Taree.

Passed away peacefully on Sunday,

12th May 2019.



Aged 64 Years



Much loved wife of Les.

Adored Mum of Tania & Terry(dec), Jodie & Chad, Brad & Lauren.

Loved Nan of Jesse, Chloe, Cooper, Hayden, Savanna, Quade, Mya, Lincoln, Asha and adopted grandaughter Hayley. Sadly missed by her brothers and sisters Doreen, Ronny, Kaylene and Graham.

Predeceased by brother Ted.



Friends and family are warmly invited to attend Von's graveside service to be held at the Dawson River Lawn Cemetery commencing at 1pm on Friday 17th May. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research would be gratefully appreciated.



Published in Manning River Times on May 15, 2019
