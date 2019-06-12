|
DRURY Wycliffe Morton Known as Cliffe. Late of Taree. Formerly of Hannam Vale. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 5th June 2019.
Aged 93 years.
Devoted husband of Nola. Loving father and father in-law to Maureen & Glenn, Malcolm & Judy and Robert & Suzanne.
Proud and loving grandfather of Adam, Brett, Nikki, Tim and Todd. Great Grandfather of Ayla, Parker, Edith, Allira, Byron & Phoebe. Survived by Sister Jean Emerton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Cliffe's Funeral Service to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Taree on Thursday 13th June 2019 commencing at 2.00pm prior to private cremation.
Published in Manning River Times on June 12, 2019