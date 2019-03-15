Home
William John OAM "Bill" WALKER

WALKER William John "Bill" OAM Late of Taree, formerly of Wingham.

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 13th March 2019.



Aged 85 years



Dearly loved husband of Helen. Cherished Dad of Louise, John & Tomomi, Terri & Adrian. Much loved Oji to his seven grandchildren. Sadly missed by sisters Pam, Helen and all his extended family and friends.



Bill's Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Farquhar Street Wingham, commencing at 11.00am on Wednesday 20th March, prior to his interment in the Bight Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Research would be gratefully appreciated.



Published in Manning River Times on Mar. 15, 2019
