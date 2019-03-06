Home
William George known as Bill WOOD

WOOD William George known as Bill Late of Old Bar. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 28th February 2019.



Aged 86 Years



Much loved husband of Shirley. Loved Dad of Shelley, Philip & Narelle, Tony (dec), Andrew & Karen. Adored Papa of Jennifer, Mandy and Samantha. Loved brother of Joy (dec), Patricia (dec), Donald and Jimmy.



Bill's Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 183 Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 2.00pm on Thursday 7th of March.



Published in Manning River Times on Mar. 6, 2019
