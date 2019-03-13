|
|
TEMPLE William Alexander "Bill" Late of Marie Avenue Taree, formerly of Nabiac.Passed away peacefully on Thursday 7th March 2019.
Aged 84 years
Beloved husband of Judith. Loving Dad of Chris & Maree, Sue & Wayne. Adored Pa of Danny & Mel, Ryan & Shere. Will be dearly missed by sister Beth and brother Max. Pre-deceased by sister Nerylie and brother Ross. A special man in the lives of all his extended family and friends.
The relatives and friends of the late Bill Temple are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 10.00am on Thursday 14th of March. Donations in lieu of flowers to Palliative Care would be warmly appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on Mar. 13, 2019