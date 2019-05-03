Home
Services
Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy SIMCOE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Maree SIMCOE

Notice Condolences

Wendy Maree SIMCOE Notice
SIMCOE Wendy Maree Late of Taree.

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday,

30th April 2019.



Aged 62 years



Adored wife of Graeme.

Much loved Mum of Troy, Teresa, Rebecca and Leah.

Cherished Nan of her 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Sadly missed by her brothers Les, Tony and Bob and sisters Nita and Suzanne.



The relatives and friends of Wendy are warmly invited to her funeral service to be held in the chapel of the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens commencing at 11am on Monday 6th of May.

In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Research would be gratefully appreciated.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.