SIMCOE Wendy Maree Late of Taree.
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday,
30th April 2019.
Aged 62 years
Adored wife of Graeme.
Much loved Mum of Troy, Teresa, Rebecca and Leah.
Cherished Nan of her 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Sadly missed by her brothers Les, Tony and Bob and sisters Nita and Suzanne.
The relatives and friends of Wendy are warmly invited to her funeral service to be held in the chapel of the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens commencing at 11am on Monday 6th of May.
In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Research would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on May 3, 2019