Wade Michael SONTER

Wade Michael SONTER Notice
SONTER Wade Michael Late of Black Head.

Passed away suddenly on Tuesday 26th February 2019



Aged 40 years



Fiancee of Taleah. Special Dad of Ashton, Charles and Oliver. Cherished son of Steve & Gerlinde. Brother & Mate of Brendon. Much loved grandson of Jeff & Dot Sonter (Both Dec), and Hans (Dec) & Rose Mittura. Will be deeply missed by all his extended family and friends.



The relatives and friends of the late Wade Sonter are respectfully invited to celebrate his life in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Crematorium, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 11.00 am on Monday 11th March. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Black Head Surf Club would be warmly appreciated.



Published in Manning River Times on Mar. 8, 2019
