Tremaine Jade "Maine" MUNDINE

Notice Condolences

Tremaine Jade "Maine" MUNDINE Notice
MUNDINE Tremaine Jade "Maine" Late of Redfern,

Passed away suddenly on Friday 8th February 2019.



Aged 26 years



Dearly loved son of Debra and Lewis. Much loved grandson of Michael & Beverley Mundine (Dec), Della & William Walker (Both Dec). Much loved brother of Kyle, Oral, Natasha, Carmel, Mariah and Luna. A very special young man in the lives of all his extended family and friends.



The relatives and friends of the late Tremaine Mundine are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at the Kolodong Baptist Centre, Kolodong Road Taree, commencing at 11.00 am on Friday 1st March, prior to his interment in the Forster General Cemetery.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Feb. 27, 2019
