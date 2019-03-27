|
YOUNG Shirley Beatrice 24.4.1928 - 22.3.2019 Formerly of Spence Street, Taree. Devoted wife of Ronald Geoffrey (dec). Cherished mother of Peter, Anne, Cheryl, Lyndi and Michael. Loved mother in law of Jayne, John, Frank, Philip and Wendy. Adored grandmother to 15 grandchildren and the "greatest" grandma to 7 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Shirley's funeral service to be held at the Manning Uniting Church, Albert Street, Taree, on Friday 29th March 2019 commencing at 11.30am, prior to burial at the Dawson River Lawn Cemetery. Forever in our hearts 79 Pulteney St, Taree 02 6552 1060
Published in Manning River Times on Mar. 27, 2019