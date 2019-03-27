Home
Services
Hutchinson Family Funerals
79 Pultney Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
(02) 6552 1060
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Beatrice YOUNG

Notice Condolences

Shirley Beatrice YOUNG Notice
YOUNG Shirley Beatrice 24.4.1928 - 22.3.2019 Formerly of Spence Street, Taree. Devoted wife of Ronald Geoffrey (dec). Cherished mother of Peter, Anne, Cheryl, Lyndi and Michael. Loved mother in law of Jayne, John, Frank, Philip and Wendy. Adored grandmother to 15 grandchildren and the "greatest" grandma to 7 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Shirley's funeral service to be held at the Manning Uniting Church, Albert Street, Taree, on Friday 29th March 2019 commencing at 11.30am, prior to burial at the Dawson River Lawn Cemetery. Forever in our hearts 79 Pulteney St, Taree 02 6552 1060



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.