|
|
WILKINSON Ross Lees Late of Taree. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 4th April 2019.
Aged 78 years
Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Cherished Dad of Jodie & Chris, Heidi & Ian, Matt & Kathy. Much loved Pop of Alunya, Oscar, Lucy, Oliver, Felix and Coco. Great Grand Pop of Janalia, Nioka and Sapphire. Sadly missed brother of Kevin and all his extended family and friends.
Ross' Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 2.00pm on Wednesday 10th April. In lieu of flowers donations to Bushland Place Memory Care would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on Apr. 10, 2019