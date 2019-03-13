Home
Robert Richard "Bob" CLARK

Notice Condolences

Robert Richard "Bob" CLARK Notice
CLARK Robert Richard "Bob"

Late of Taree. Passed away peacefully

on Saturday 9th March 2019.



Aged 79 years



Dearly Loved Husband of Coral. Cherished Dad of Rick & Kim, Steve & Gerelynn, Karen & Ken. Much loved Pop of Mitch, Blake, Ryan, Josh, Emily, Hayden, Mikaela and Jaimi. Sadly missed brother of Bill, Marie, Jenny and all his extended family and friends.



Bob's Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Pampoolah Road Taree commencing at 10.00am on Friday 15th March. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research would be gratefully appreciated.



Published in Manning River Times on Mar. 13, 2019
