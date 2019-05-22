Home
Robert John WILSON

Robert John WILSON Notice
WILSON Robert John Late of Bootawa, formerly of Mount Isa.

Passed away peacefully after a long illness on Sunday 19th May 2019.



Aged 61 Years



Loved and cherished father of Mark, James and Rachael. Loved son of Anne and Ted (Dec). Grandfather of Gracie. Sadly missed by his brother David.



Friends and family are warmly invited to attend Robert's funeral service to be held at the Wingham Presbyterian Church on Monday 27th of May commencing at 10am, followed by his interment at the Tinonee Cemetery.



Published in Manning River Times on May 22, 2019
