|
|
STONE Rita Irene Late of Bishop Tyrrell Nursing Home, Cundletown, formerly of Taree.
Passed away peacefully on Friday 31st May 2019.
Aged 98 years
Dearly loved wife of Jack(dec), special friend of Bill Hampton(dec).
Loving sister to Maude, Ida, Edna, Robert, and Eric all deceased.
Sadly missed by all her extended family and friends.
Rita's Funeral Service will be held in the chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens commencing at 10.00am on Thursday 6th June prior to private interment in the Dawson River Cemetery.
Published in Manning River Times on June 5, 2019