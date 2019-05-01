|
RUSSELL Rachael Lee Late of Taree,
Passed away suddenly on Saturday 20th of April 2019.
Aged 38 years
Much loved daughter of Paul and Debra. Loved sister of Danielle and adored Aunty of Charlotte.
Relatives and friends of Rachael are invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Pampoolah, on Friday the 3rd of May, commencing at 1:00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Wegener's Granulomatosis Vasculitis would be gratefully appreciated. Those attending are asked to wear Manly colours in honour of Rachael.
Published in Manning River Times on May 1, 2019