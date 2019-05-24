|
|
MCLAUGHLIN-FORBES Phyllis Mae Late of Taree, formerly of Stewarts River. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 22nd of May 2019.
Aged 93 years
Much loved wife of Norman (dec) and Andy (dec). Cherished Mum of Warren, Paul, Marlene and Sherrel. Adored Nan of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sadly missed by her siblings Nola, Ronny, Barry, Yvonne and predeceased by Dorothy and Tory.
Phyllis' Funeral Service will be held at the Chatham Uniting Church, Victoria Street Taree, commencing at 2.00pm on Monday 27th May prior to her interment at the Moorland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Lifeline would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on May 24, 2019