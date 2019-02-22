Home
Paul RUTLEDGE

Paul RUTLEDGE In Memoriam
RUTLEDGE Paul James "Rut" 22/1/1984-25/2/2007 We think of you in the morning, the evening, when we gaze at the stars, the beautiful sunrise, the surf and moonlit nights over the ocean. When a butterfly flutters by, when a rainbow appears, when we hear a song, when the kookaburra's laugh and when the seagulls fly free above as we walk along your beloved beach. You are always with us Paul and so are all of our treasured memories of you and all the things you loved. You are forever in our hearts, loved and remembered every day. R.I.P. beautiful soul. Forever loved by Mum, Dad, Shannon, Brett, Tyler, Jayde, Shane, Janelle, Brayden, Kallee, Tayte, Lanae, Michael, Nicole, James, William and all of your amazing family and friends.



Published in Manning River Times on Feb. 22, 2019
