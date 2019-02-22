|
LONGWORTH Patricia-Ann Known as Pat.
Late of Bulahdelah.
Passed away peacefully on 15th February 2019
Aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of Alan 'Longy'
Loving mother and mother in-law to Philip(dec) & Tracey, Andrew & Sharon, Tim & Jennie, Mark & Tracy.
Proud and loving grandmother & great grandmother to Luke, Kate, Nimali, Chris, Sara, Jake, Caelie, Rebecca, Bronte, Bridget, Lucy, Nicholas, Thomas, Minnie, Ruby & Cooper.
Survived by sisters Thora, Barbara & Nancy.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend
Pat's Funeral Service to be held at
Bulahdelah Uniting Church
on Saturday 23rd February 2019 commencing at 10am prior to interment in the Bulahdelah cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations to the the Bible Society would be warmly appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on Feb. 22, 2019