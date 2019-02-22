Home
Patricia-Ann LONGWORTH

LONGWORTH Patricia-Ann Known as Pat.

Late of Bulahdelah.

Passed away peacefully on 15th February 2019

Aged 87 years.

Beloved wife of Alan 'Longy'

Loving mother and mother in-law to Philip(dec) & Tracey, Andrew & Sharon, Tim & Jennie, Mark & Tracy.

Proud and loving grandmother & great grandmother to Luke, Kate, Nimali, Chris, Sara, Jake, Caelie, Rebecca, Bronte, Bridget, Lucy, Nicholas, Thomas, Minnie, Ruby & Cooper.

Survived by sisters Thora, Barbara & Nancy.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend

Pat's Funeral Service to be held at

Bulahdelah Uniting Church

on Saturday 23rd February 2019 commencing at 10am prior to interment in the Bulahdelah cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations to the the Bible Society would be warmly appreciated.



Published in Manning River Times on Feb. 22, 2019
