Inglis Pamela Mary OAM (née Hughes) Born in the United Kingdom formerly of Old Bar. Passed away peacefully on Friday 29th March, 2019 at Miranda. AGED 97 YEARS Beloved wife of William (dec). Dearly loved Stepmother to Peter and David (dec). Cherished Step Grandmother to Fiona and Lara and loving Step Great Grandmother to Lucy, Oliver, Jay and Sienna. Treasured Sister and Aunt to her family in England. Forever a lady Now at peace Relatives and Friends are invited to attend Pamela's funeral service to be held at Olsen's Caringbah 172A Willarong Rd North Caringbah commencing at 10am on Thursday 4th April. If you wish to make contact please phone her stepson Peter Inglis on 0497 861 787
Published in Manning River Times on Apr. 3, 2019