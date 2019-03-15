|
MOXHAM Norma Elma Late of Estia Health Aged Care Taree.
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 13th March 2019.
Aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of Frederick (dec) Loving mother and mother in-law to Ian & Joy and Lynette & Alan. Proud and loving grandmother and great grandmother.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Norma's Funeral Service to be held at The Community of Christ Church, Wingham on Monday 18th March 2019 commencing at 2.00pm prior to interment in the Wingham Cemetery
Published in Manning River Times on Mar. 15, 2019