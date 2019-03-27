|
|
STEEL Neryl Aileen Late of Harrington. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 23rd March 2019.
Aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of Ken (dec). Sister to Maurice (dec) & Alan (dec). Aunty & Great Aunt to many. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Neryl's Funeral Service to be held at St Peters Anglican Church, Harrington on Friday the 29th March 2019 commencing at 1.00pm prior to private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Bush Aid Church would be warmly appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on Mar. 27, 2019