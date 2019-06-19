Home
Neil Alexander SCOTT

Neil Alexander SCOTT
SCOTT Neil, Alexander Late of Taree, Passed away suddenly on Saturday 15th of June 2019.



Aged 85 years



Loved partner of Vera. Loved Dad of Stuart, Daryl, Leanne,

Damian and Benjamin. Cherished Granddad and Great Granddad. Predeceased by his sister Valerie, and sadly missed by his sister Margret.



Neil's funeral service is to be held in the chapel at the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium on Monday 24th June commencing at 11.00am. Ex-service personnel are warmly invited to attend.



Published in Manning River Times on June 19, 2019
