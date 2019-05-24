Home
Pleasant Murray Iain "Finn". 21st May 2019. Late of Taree, formerly of Pampoolah. Loving husband of Audrey (Dec). Cherished Father & Father in Law of Anne & Roy, and Carol. Adored Pop of Christian & Rachel, Brian & Debbie, Catherine & Greg, Aaron & Amelia, Alexander & Jodi, Joshua & Brooke. Treasured Great Pop of 15 Great Grandchildren. AGED 88 YEARS Murray's Funeral Service will be held on Saturday 25th May 2019, in the chapel of the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Taree commencing at 10am



Published in Manning River Times on May 24, 2019
