Marlene Mary TURNER

Notice Condolences

Marlene Mary TURNER Notice
TURNER Marlene Mary Late of Bushland Place Nursing Home, Taree.

Passed away peacefully on Friday 10th May 2019.



Aged 85 years



Beloved wife of Bob(dec).

Loving Mum of Kerrie & Bob(dec), Dianne & Gordon, Ken & Leanne, Christine, Andrew & Joanne. Devoted Grandma to her nine grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. A special lady in the lives of all her extended family and friends.



The relatives and friends of the late Marlene Mary Turner are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service in the chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road, Taree, commencing at 2.00pm on Wednesday 15th May.



Published in Manning River Times on May 15, 2019
