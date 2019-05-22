|
MULLER Marlene Isobel Late of Taree. Passed away on Saturday 18th May 2019.
Aged 79 years
Dearly loved Mum of Mark, Wayne, Rod & Robyn, Matt & Meg, Brett & Hollie. Much loved Nanny of Daniel, Aidan, Lane, Tahlia, Codey, Luke, Jared, Ellie, Isla and Great Grandmother of Harrison, Arlie and Kye. Loved sister to Jan. Sadly missed by all extended family and friends.
Marlene's Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 183 Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 12.00pm on Saturday 25th May.
Published in Manning River Times on May 22, 2019