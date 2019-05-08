Home
Marion Gold Kelly better known as Minnie BROWN

Marion Gold Kelly better known as Minnie BROWN
BROWN Marion Gold Kelly better known as Minnie Late of Wingham. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 4th May 2019.



Aged 95 years



Much loved wife of Allan (dec). Cherished Mother of Jim & Betty, May & Ray, Jean, Raymond & Vickie, Gordon (dec), Bevan & Chris.



Adored Nan to all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Sadly missed by her sister Mary.



Friends and family are warmly invited to attend Minnie's Funeral Service to be held at Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, Moon Street Wingham, commencing at 1.00pm on Thursday 9th of May, prior to her interment in the Marlee Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations to Guide Dogs Australia would be gratefully appreciated.



Published in Manning River Times on May 8, 2019
