|
|
ARMFIELD Lester Kenneth Late of Carbeen Close Taree,
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 28th May 2019.
Aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Lorraine. Loving Dad of Daniel, Jason, Karla and Christopher. Devoted Pop to his many grandchildren. A special man in the lives of all his family and friends.
The relatives and friends of the late Lester Armfield are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 11.00 am on Monday 3rd June. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Unit at Mayo Hospital would be warmly appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on May 31, 2019