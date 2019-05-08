|
MURRAY Leslie Allan "Les" (Poet) OAM Late of Bunyah
Passed away peacefully on Monday 29th April 2019.
Aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Valerie. Loving father of Christina, Daniel, Clare, Alexander and Peter. Devoted Grandad of Grace, Rowan, Ryland, Isabella, James, James and Anna. A special man in the lives of all his extended family and friends.
The relatives and friends of the late Les Murray are respectfully invited to celebrate his funeral service at Saint Bernadette's Catholic Church Krambach, commencing at 2.00pm on Friday 10th May, prior to his private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers to St Vincent de Paul would be gratefully appreciated.
A State Memorial is to be confirmed at a later date.
Published in Manning River Times on May 8, 2019