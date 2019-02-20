Home
Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Lesley Ena "Les" GODWIN

Lesley Ena "Les" GODWIN Notice
GODWIN Lesley Ena "Les" Late of Lobban Road Wingham.

Passed away peacefully on Friday 15th February 2019.



Aged 93 years



Beloved wife of Ken (dec). Loving Mum of Kim & Gina, Mark & Jenny, Rob & Debbie, Brett & Linda. Devoted Nan to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Will be dearly missed by sister Sandy. Pre-deceased by sister Olive and brother Bill. A special lady in the lives of Olive's children Ian and Tim (dec). Sadly missed by all her extended family and friends.



The relatives and friends of the late Lesley Godwin are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 10.00am on Thursday 21st February. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Guide Dogs would be warmly appreciated. RSL Sub Branch Members and Ex Service Persons are warmly invited to attend.



Published in Manning River Times on Feb. 20, 2019
