Kenneth Vincent "Ken" HILE

Kenneth Vincent "Ken" HILE Notice
HILE Kenneth Vincent "Ken" Late of Taree.

Passed away peacefully on Saturday 22nd June 2019.



Aged 84 years



Dearly loved son of Vincent & Rebecca (both dec).

Former husband of Lyn and special friend of Carol (dec). Loving Dad of Janet & Steve, Sue & Craig, Andrew(dec) and Katrina & Scott. Devoted Pop of Timothy, Michael, Rowan, Taryn, Toby, Carlie, Scott, Chloe, Jorja, Tayla, Liam, Macie and much loved great grandfather of Oscar, Indi and Cameron. Pre deceased by sisters Shirley and Verlie.



The relatives and friends of the late Ken Hile are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 2.00pm on Thursday 27th June. RSL Sub Branch members and Ex-Service persons are warmly invited to attend.



Published in Manning River Times on June 26, 2019
