GEORGE Kaye Kaye passed away on the Gold Coast on Wednesday 20th March 2019 after a long health battle, surrounded by those who loved her.



Dearly loved Aunt of a bunch of nephews who enjoyed teasing her endlessly, but who usually got more in return than they bargained for. Always one to offer a chat over a cuppa on the verandah, Kaye will be sadly missed by many a customer come friend, and her friends who were family to her.



Kaye's Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial

Gardens, Pampoolah, commencing at 12:00pm on Monday 1st April, followed by a last drive through her much loved Cundletown, prior to her interment in the

Dawson River Cemetery.



Published in Manning River Times on Mar. 29, 2019
