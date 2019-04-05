Home
Services
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn MCCABE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Kathryn rsj MCCABE

Notice Condolences

Sister Kathryn rsj MCCABE Notice
McCABE Sister Kathryn rsj Late of Foster-Tuncurry, died peacefully, Tuesday, 2nd April 2019. Dearly loved daughter of James and Mildred McCabe (both dec'd); beloved sister of Madge (dec'd) Brian (dec'd) Peter (dec'd) Frank, Mildred and Tony (dec'd.); a wonderful and caring aunt and grand aunt to their families. The Sisters of St. Joseph Lochinvar, and Kathryn's family warmly invite relatives and friends to attend Requiem Mass celebrating Kathryn's life, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Lochinvar on Wednesday, 10th April at 10 am. Kathryn will be buried in the Sisters' section of the Lochinvar cemetery. Kathryn's life was a life of service and devotion. She will remain forever in our hearts.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.