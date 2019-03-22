Home
Julie Anne (Carey) CLANCY

CLANCY Julie Anne (nee Carey) Late of Sydney and formerly of Wingham.

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 19th March 2019 surrounded by her

beloved husband Bill and children Emma, Kate and Tim.



Treasured daughter of Clyde and Marjorie Carey and loved sister of Ruth. Loving grandmother to Ava and Hannah and mother in law to Christopher and Samantha.



The relatives and friends of the late Julie Anne Clancy are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Gloucester Road Wingham, commencing at 10.00am on Monday 25th March prior to her interment in Wingham Cemetery.



Published in Manning River Times on Mar. 22, 2019
