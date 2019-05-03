Home
Judith Helen "Judy" LORETAN

Judith Helen "Judy" LORETAN Notice
LORETAN Judith Helen "Judy" Late of Plover Street Chatham,

Passed away peacefully on Monday 29th April 2019.



Aged 65 years



Loving Mum of Joshua, Caine, Nathan, Rebecca and Jacob. Devoted Grandma to all her many grandchildren. A loving sister of Vivien, Bill, David, Tony and Michael. A special lady in the lives of all her extended family and friends.



The relatives and friends of the late Judy Loretan are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 1.00 pm on Monday 6th May, prior to her interment in Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Palliative Care would be warmly appreciated.



Published in Manning River Times on May 3, 2019
