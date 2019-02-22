|
|
AMENDED MCNAMARA (nee Lantry) Joyce Therese Formerly of 20 Lakeview Crescent Forster. Passed away peacefully on Monday, 18 February 2019. AGED 88 YEARS Devoted wife of Paddy (dec). Adored mother and mother-in-law to Bernard & Denyse, John, Michael, Paul & Putu, Timothy & Robyn, Mary & Tony, Helen, Danny, Christopher & Sue, Bernadette & Glen. Cherished Nan to her 20 grandchildren and her great grandson. Beloved sister to Barry (dec), Annette (dec), Rosemary & Peter. Greatly missed and will always be in our hearts A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at the Holy Name Of Jesus Catholic Church, 33 Lake Street, Forster on Monday 25th February, 2019 commencing at 10.30am prior to interment in the Forster Cemetery.
Published in Manning River Times on Feb. 22, 2019