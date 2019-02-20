Home
Allan Pearse Funeral Home
118 Manning Street
Tuncurry, New South Wales 2428
(02) 6554 5433
Joyce Therese (LANTRY) MCNAMARA

Joyce Therese (LANTRY) MCNAMARA
MCNAMARA (nee Lantry), Joyce Therese Formerly of 20 Lakeview Crescent Forster. Passed away peacefully on Monday, 18 February 2019. AGED 88 YEARS Devoted wife of Paddy (dec). Adored mother and mother-in-law to Bernard & Denyse, John, Michael, Paul & Putu, Timothy & Robyn, Mary & Tony, Helen, Danny, Christopher & Sue, Bernadette & Glen. Cherished Nan to her 20 grandchildren and her great grandson. Beloved sister to Barry (dec), Annette (dec), Rosemary & Peter. Greatly missed and will always be in our hearts A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at the Holy Name Of Jesus Catholic Church, 33 Lake Street, Forster on Friday 22nd February, 2019 commencing at 10.30am prior to interment in the Forster Cemetery.



Published in Manning River Times on Feb. 20, 2019
