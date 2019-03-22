|
SOUTHWELL, Joyce Eveline Late of Taree and formerly of Lawson Street, Parkes. Who passed away peacefully on Sunday March 17, 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy Southwell. Much loved mother & mother in law of Marjie & Dick (Dec), Cory (Dec), Larry & Jimille, Jo-Ann & Ray and Robert. Cherished grandmother of their families. "In God's Care" The cortege is appointed to leave The Holy Family Catholic Church, Parkes, after a Requiem Mass commencing at 10:00am on Monday March 25, 2019, for interment in the lawn portion of the Parkes Cemetery.
Published in Manning River Times on Mar. 22, 2019