McMILLAN Johanna known as Annie also known as Anne Galea 9/5/1942â€"20/4/2019 AGED 76 YEARS Late of Estia Health, Taree and formerly of Lansdowne and Wingham. Loved wife of Les (dec). Cherished Mother and Mother-in-law. Lovingly devoted to all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Adored Sister, Aunt and friend. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Annie's funeral service at the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Chapel, 183 Pampoolah Rd, Taree commencing at 2pm on Friday 26th April 2019. 79 Pulteney St, Taree 02 6552 1060
Published in Manning River Times on Apr. 24, 2019