Iris May CURLEY

CURLEY Iris May Late of Milligan Street Chatham.

Passed away peacefully on Friday 3rd May 2019.



Aged 82 years



Beloved wife of Len(dec). Loving Mum of Malcolm & Toni, Debra & David, Maree & Peter, Graham & Donna. Devoted Nan of Joshua, Sam, Megan, Emma, Ash, Dan and Great Nan of Cara. A loving sister to all her siblings. A special lady in the lives of all her extended family and friends.



The relatives and friends of the late Iris Curley are respectfully invited to Celebrate her Requiem Mass at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, Albert Street Taree, commencing at 11.00am on Wednesday 8th May, prior to her interment in Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, to Manning Base Hospital Palliative Care would be warmly appreciated.



Published in Manning River Times on May 8, 2019
