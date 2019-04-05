|
THOMPSON Hilton Keith Late of Taree, formerly of Bonny Hills and Coopernook. Passed away peacefully on Monday 1st April 2019
Aged 84 years
Dearly loved Husband of Hazel (Dec).
Much loved Dad of Virginia (Dec), Wendy, Roger, Jackie, Richard and their partners. Adored grandfather and great grandfather. Sadly missed by siblings Herbie (Dec), Warren, Val (Dec), Terry and Kelvin
Friends and Family are warmly invited to attend Hilton's graveside service to be held at the Moorland Cemetery on Wednesday 10th of April commencing at 11.00 am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Tiona Chapel Fund would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on Apr. 5, 2019