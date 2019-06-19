|
|
CHURCH Helynne Ruth Late of Taree. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 15th June 2019.
Aged 70 years
Dearly loved wife of Pat. Cherished mum of Rachelle, Lynda & David. Devoted Ma of Angus, Ruari, Aisling and Evolet. Sadly missed by sister Lynda and all her extended family and friends.
Relatives and friends of the Late Helynne Church are invited to attend her Graveside Funeral Service at Oxley Island Cemetery commencing at 11.00am on Thursday 20th June.
Published in Manning River Times on June 19, 2019