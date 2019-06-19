Home
Services
Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Resources
More Obituaries for Helynne CHURCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helynne Ruth CHURCH

Notice Condolences

Helynne Ruth CHURCH Notice
CHURCH Helynne Ruth Late of Taree. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 15th June 2019.



Aged 70 years



Dearly loved wife of Pat. Cherished mum of Rachelle, Lynda & David. Devoted Ma of Angus, Ruari, Aisling and Evolet. Sadly missed by sister Lynda and all her extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends of the Late Helynne Church are invited to attend her Graveside Funeral Service at Oxley Island Cemetery commencing at 11.00am on Thursday 20th June.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.