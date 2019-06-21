|
|
BIERLING Hank Late of Upper Lansdowne.
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 16th June 2019.
Aged 88 Years
Beloved husband of Helen (dec).
Much loved Dad of John, Annette and Rob.
Adored Opa of Rachel, Jake, Caitlin, Gabrielle, Sara, Katarina and Opa Opa to Helana and Olivia. Predeceased by his sister Etje and sadly missed by his brother Julle and sister Ditta
Hank's Graveside service will be held at the Dawson River Lawn Cemetery commencing at 11.00am on Thursday 27th June followed by a Thanksgiving service at the Taree Presbyterian Church, Albert St, commencing at 12.30pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to Motor Neurone Disease Research and Prostrate Cancer Research would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in Manning River Times on June 21, 2019