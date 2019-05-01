|
|
RELF Gordon Bruce Known as Bruce
Late of Relf Road Firefly.
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 24th April 2019.
Aged 83 years
Beloved husband of Lois(dec). Dearly loved Dad of Maureen, Paul & Janelle, Joanne & Bill, Andrew & Deb, Linda & Ashley, Maria & Barry, John & Susan and Martin.
Devoted Pop Relf to Danielle, Rachel, Ryan, Josh, Jacob, Connor, Katelyn, Jane, Brooke, Belinda and Great Pop of Parker, Blair and Willow.
Will be sadly missed by his sisters, extended family and his many friends.
Bruce was laid to rest on Tuesday 30th April at the Krambach Cemetery.
Published in Manning River Times on May 1, 2019