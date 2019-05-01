Home
Gordon RELF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Bruce RELF


1935 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Gordon Bruce RELF Notice
RELF Gordon Bruce Known as Bruce



Late of Relf Road Firefly.

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 24th April 2019.



Aged 83 years



Beloved husband of Lois(dec). Dearly loved Dad of Maureen, Paul & Janelle, Joanne & Bill, Andrew & Deb, Linda & Ashley, Maria & Barry, John & Susan and Martin.

Devoted Pop Relf to Danielle, Rachel, Ryan, Josh, Jacob, Connor, Katelyn, Jane, Brooke, Belinda and Great Pop of Parker, Blair and Willow.

Will be sadly missed by his sisters, extended family and his many friends.



Bruce was laid to rest on Tuesday 30th April at the Krambach Cemetery.



Published in Manning River Times on May 1, 2019
