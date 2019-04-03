|
BULTITUDE George Edward Late of Taree. Passed away peacefully at home on 29th March 2019. AGED 76 YEARS Dearly loved husband of Bev. Cherished father of Suzanne, Jason, Chariee and Denise. Adored Pop to his grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend George's funeral service at the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Chapel, Pampoolah Road, Taree on Friday 5th April 2019 commencing at 10am. Prior to private burial. 79 Pulteney St, Taree 02 6552 1060
Published in Manning River Times on Apr. 3, 2019