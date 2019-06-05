|
IRELAND George Carment Late of Estia Health Taree, formerly of Murwillumbah.
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 1st June 2019.
Aged 99 years.
Beloved husband of Maxine (dec). Loving father of Stuart & Jenny, Maryanne & Barry. Devoted Grandfather of Joshua, Rachael, Jeremy and Great Grandfather of Remy and Ysabeau. Loved Man in the lives of his nieces and nephew, extended family and friends.
George's funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah, commencing at 10:00am on Friday 7th of June.
Published in Manning River Times on June 5, 2019