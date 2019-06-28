|
EVELYN Geoffrey Edwyn "Geoff" Late of Hallidays Point.
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 23rd June 2019.
Aged 83 years
Beloved husband of Gwendolene.
Dear friend of Audrey & Stan Gilfillan.
Much loved brother of Bill, Ken, Don and Jeanette. Father of Graham, Jennifer and Sherilee.
The relatives and friends of the late Geoff Evelyn are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 11.00am on Tuesday 2nd July, prior to his interment in Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Manning River Times on June 28, 2019