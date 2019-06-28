Home
Services
Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey EVELYN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Edwyn "Geoff" EVELYN

Add a Memory
Geoffrey Edwyn "Geoff" EVELYN Notice
EVELYN Geoffrey Edwyn "Geoff" Late of Hallidays Point.

Passed away peacefully on Sunday 23rd June 2019.



Aged 83 years



Beloved husband of Gwendolene.

Dear friend of Audrey & Stan Gilfillan.

Much loved brother of Bill, Ken, Don and Jeanette. Father of Graham, Jennifer and Sherilee.



The relatives and friends of the late Geoff Evelyn are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 11.00am on Tuesday 2nd July, prior to his interment in Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



logo
Published in Manning River Times on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.